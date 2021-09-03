Dr. Tracy Gangi, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gangi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Gangi, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Tracy Gangi, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from St. John's University.
Dr. Gangi works at
Locations
-
1
The Office of Dr. Tracy A. Gangi, Clinical Psychologist, LLC340 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (516) 241-4046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Republic Insurance
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gangi?
Dr. Gangi is passionate about her work- she “saved” my daughter during these teen years and throughout the pandemic. She is direct and compassionate. A true Health professional who knows her stuff.
About Dr. Tracy Gangi, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1578908653
Education & Certifications
- St. John's University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gangi accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gangi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gangi works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gangi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gangi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gangi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gangi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.