See All Counselors in Spencerport, NY
Dr. Tracy Gillette, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Tracy Gillette, PHD

Counseling
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tracy Gillette, PHD is a Counselor in Spencerport, NY. They specialize in Counseling, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Union Institute & University (School Of Professional Psychology).

Dr. Gillette works at Dr. Tracy Gillette in Spencerport, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Tracy Gillette
    409 S Union St, Spencerport, NY 14559 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 617-4442
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Tracy Gillette, PHD

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568767499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Two Years Of Post Master's Experience Supervised By Dr. Mays. One Year Of Post Doctoral Degree Experience, Supervised
    Residency
    Internship
    • 600 hour internship, residential setting, 800 hour practicum - residential setting, and a 2,000 hour internship at a residential setting for Master's and Doctoral degree licenses in counseling and clinical psychology
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Union Institute & University (School Of Professional Psychology)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • State University College At Buffalo, Ny, B.A. Degree In Social Science
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tracy Gillette, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillette works at Dr. Tracy Gillette in Spencerport, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gillette’s profile.

    Dr. Gillette has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tracy Gillette, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.