Dr. Tracy Grant, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Grant, PHD is a Counselor in New Paltz, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 153 Main St, New Paltz, NY 12561 Directions (845) 896-1476
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grant is a very caring, insightful psychologist. She will push you in gentle ways to take a look at the difficult issues under the surface and provide empathy/support in dealing with these issues. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Tracy Grant, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1346313715
Education & Certifications
- Dutchess County Department Of Mental Hygiene
- Cornell University
Dr. Grant accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grant.
