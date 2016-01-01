See All Physicians Assistants in Winston Salem, NC
Tracy Higgins, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tracy Higgins, PA-C

Tracy Higgins, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC. 

Tracy Higgins works at Salem Chest Specialists in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tracy Higgins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Salem Chest Specialists
    3001 LYNDHURST AVE, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7523

About Tracy Higgins, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1528617537
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Tracy Higgins, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Higgins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tracy Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tracy Higgins works at Salem Chest Specialists in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Tracy Higgins’s profile.

Tracy Higgins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Higgins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

