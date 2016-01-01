See All Pediatricians in Tacoma, WA
Tracy Lin, ARNP

Pediatrics
Overview of Tracy Lin, ARNP

Tracy Lin, ARNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Tracy Lin works at Pediatrics Northwest in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tracy Lin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics Northwest Ps
    316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 401, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Tracy Lin, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    English
    Gender
    • Female
    Female
    NPI Number
    • 1538266259
    1538266259
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

