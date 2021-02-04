Tracy Mach accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Mach, LPC
Overview
Tracy Mach, LPC is a Counselor in La Grange, TX.
Tracy Mach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
La Grange Chiropractic Clinic PA250 E Colorado St, La Grange, TX 78945 Directions (979) 966-0711Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracy Mach?
Divorce counseling.
About Tracy Mach, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1548369580
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Mach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracy Mach works at
3 patients have reviewed Tracy Mach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Mach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Mach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Mach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.