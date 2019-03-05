Tracy Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Mason, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tracy Mason, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Fountain Valley, CA.
Tracy Mason works at
Locations
Orange Coast Psychological Associates P.c.10061 Talbert Ave Ste 200, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 655-0410
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She has helped me so much. I would highly recommend.
About Tracy Mason, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1811947310
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracy Mason works at
7 patients have reviewed Tracy Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.