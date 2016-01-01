Tracy Paterson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Paterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Paterson, FNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, NC.
Carolina East Medical Associates Inc.505 Greenville Blvd Se, Greenville, NC 27858 Directions (252) 355-0000
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1043520802
Tracy Paterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Paterson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Paterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracy Paterson works at
2 patients have reviewed Tracy Paterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Paterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Paterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Paterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.