Tracy Pollath

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Tracy Pollath is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Tracy Pollath works at Lubritz & Nasri Mds in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lubritz & Nasri Mds
    3201 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 732-4491
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    
    About Tracy Pollath

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982140075
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracy Pollath has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracy Pollath accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tracy Pollath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracy Pollath works at Lubritz & Nasri Mds in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Tracy Pollath’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Tracy Pollath. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Pollath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Pollath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Pollath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

