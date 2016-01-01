Tracy Riedinger, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Riedinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Riedinger, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tracy Riedinger, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Huntington Station, NY.
Tracy Riedinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-900, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracy Riedinger?
About Tracy Riedinger, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1447773361
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Riedinger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Riedinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracy Riedinger works at
Tracy Riedinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Riedinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Riedinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Riedinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.