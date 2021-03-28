See All Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Tracy Sexton

Counseling
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Tracy Sexton is a Counselor in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Counseling, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada, Las Veg.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    5820 S Pecos Rd Ste 10, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 524-7582
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Mar 28, 2021
    Tracy was recommended to me by my sister-in-law and I just love her. She is so easy to talk to and has endless patience and understanding. She is so positive and encouraging and helps me to believe in myself. I would recommend her to anyone needing a cognitive behavioral therapist.
    Monica B — Mar 28, 2021
    Photo: Tracy Sexton
    About Tracy Sexton

    • Counseling
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689848947
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Nevada, Las Veg
    • Lebanon Valley College
