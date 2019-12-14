Tracy Simon, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Simon, APRN
Overview of Tracy Simon, APRN
Tracy Simon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL.
Tracy Simon works at
Tracy Simon's Office Locations
-
1
Elite Health Medical Group-Sarasota1281 S Tamiami Trl Unit 2, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 960-8741Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Elite Health Medical Group-Venice office4125 S Tamiami Trl Ste 2, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 960-8741Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracy Simon?
I am just making sure the healthgrade understands out connection
About Tracy Simon, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Creole
- 1083020861
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Simon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracy Simon works at
Tracy Simon speaks Creole.
3 patients have reviewed Tracy Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.