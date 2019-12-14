See All Nurse Practitioners in Sarasota, FL
Tracy Simon, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tracy Simon, APRN

Tracy Simon, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Sarasota, FL. 

Tracy Simon works at Elite Health Medical Group in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Venice, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tracy Simon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Health Medical Group-Sarasota
    1281 S Tamiami Trl Unit 2, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 960-8741
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Elite Health Medical Group-Venice office
    4125 S Tamiami Trl Ste 2, Venice, FL 34293 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 960-8741
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2019
    I am just making sure the healthgrade understands out connection
    Chris Hofstetter — Dec 14, 2019
    Photo: Tracy Simon, APRN
    About Tracy Simon, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083020861
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Florida College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

