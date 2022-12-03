See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Tracy Smith, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tracy Smith, PA-C

Tracy Smith, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Tracy Smith works at Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tracy Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Hospitals
    4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oaklawn Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Tracy was extremely friendly, knowledgeable, and helpful.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Photo: Tracy Smith, PA-C
    About Tracy Smith, PA-C

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1902911449
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tracy Smith, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tracy Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tracy Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tracy Smith works at Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Tracy Smith’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Tracy Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

