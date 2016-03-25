Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tracy Thompson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tracy Thompson, PHD is a Psychologist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Cyfair Psychological Associates Pllc11811 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 130, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 995-5834
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Thompson was very pleasing to have a conversation with. She seemed to have a very good knowledge of the why various problems could exist. She shared her expert opinion on the various ways to handle each problem discussed as well.
About Dr. Tracy Thompson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1710138870
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.