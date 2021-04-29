Tracy Toft, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tracy Toft is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tracy Toft, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tracy Toft, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Norman, OK.
Tracy Toft works at
Locations
-
1
INTEGRIS Family Care Norman700 24th Ave NW, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 364-0555Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tracy Toft?
Tracy is always super helpful in answering all of my questions, she really sets my mind at ease and I feel she goes the extra mile to make sure I am well cared for.
About Tracy Toft, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1831429257
Frequently Asked Questions
Tracy Toft has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tracy Toft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tracy Toft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tracy Toft works at
31 patients have reviewed Tracy Toft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tracy Toft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tracy Toft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tracy Toft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.