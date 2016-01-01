Tran Lyons is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tran Lyons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tran Lyons
Overview of Tran Lyons
Tran Lyons is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Tran Lyons works at
Tran Lyons' Office Locations
-
1
First Person Care Clinic200 E Horizon Dr Ste A, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 381-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Tran Lyons
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Vietnamese
- 1699217232
