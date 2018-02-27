Dr. Trang Nguyen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trang Nguyen, OD
Overview of Dr. Trang Nguyen, OD
Dr. Trang Nguyen, OD is an Optometrist in Rowlett, TX.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Walmart Pharmacy 10-32252501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (214) 607-9993
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
I have been to Dr. Nguyen office many times. She's awesome - thorough - and very professional. I also get my glasses at the Walmart Vision next door...always good! If I need an adjustment they are always willing to do it right away! They will give you a receipt for your Optical exam to be filed on your medical insurance and the Walmart Vision will work with your Vision coverage! Highly recommended!
About Dr. Trang Nguyen, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1568688919
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.