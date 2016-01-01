Dr. Travis Fogel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Fogel, PHD
Overview of Dr. Travis Fogel, PHD
Dr. Travis Fogel, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Loma Linda, CA.
Dr. Fogel works at
Dr. Fogel's Office Locations
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm11406 Loma Linda Dr Ste 300, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6277
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Travis Fogel, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1790718518
Dr. Fogel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fogel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fogel works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.