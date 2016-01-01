Travis Konzelman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Travis Konzelman, AGNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
University Hospital1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 651-6082
- 1407247158
Travis Konzelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Travis Konzelman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Travis Konzelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Travis Konzelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Travis Konzelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.