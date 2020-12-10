Dr. Travis Morgan, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Morgan, DC
Overview
Dr. Travis Morgan, DC is a Chiropractor in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Locations
Advanced Health and Wellness Chiropractic2001 Mallory Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 905-0120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
Ratings & Reviews
I was in severe pain when I called and he said to meet him at his office ( day before a holiday )! I could barely walk I was in so much pain. He worked with me, threw every option of treatment he could do to get me out of pain, I did not miss one day of work. I am now pain free, I am a Dental Hygienist and I was so afraid I would have to change careers. So very Thankful for Dr Morgan
About Dr. Travis Morgan, DC
- Chiropractic
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- Southern Illinois University At Edwardsville
Dr. Morgan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
