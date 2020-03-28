Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis Oliver, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Travis Oliver, OD
Dr. Travis Oliver, OD is an Optometrist in Bartlett, TN.
Dr. Oliver works at
Dr. Oliver's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Center 30-09508400 US Highway 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 381-1222
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oliver?
He’s very kind and patient. He listens to you and makes sure you understand what he’s doing and what’s going on. I’m so happy I found him and would recommend him to everyone!
About Dr. Travis Oliver, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1235133588
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oliver accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oliver works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.