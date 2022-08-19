Overview of Dr. Travis Taylor, OD

Dr. Travis Taylor, OD is an Optometrist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Optometry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University School of Optometry.



Dr. Taylor works at Family Focus Eyecare in Salem, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.