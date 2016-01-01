See All Nurse Practitioners in Jamaica, NY
Travis Walker, FNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Travis Walker, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Travis Walker, FNP-BC

Travis Walker, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Jamaica, NY. 

Travis Walker works at AHF Healthcare Center in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Cheryll Wanliss, NP
Cheryll Wanliss, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Ashley Infranco, AGPCNP
Ashley Infranco, AGPCNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
3.2 (43)
View Profile

Travis Walker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aids Center of Queens County Acqc
    16121 Jamaica Ave Fl 7, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 421-4630
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Travis Walker?

    Photo: Travis Walker, FNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Travis Walker, FNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Travis Walker to family and friends

    Travis Walker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Travis Walker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Travis Walker, FNP-BC.

    About Travis Walker, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750806204
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Travis Walker, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Travis Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Travis Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Travis Walker works at AHF Healthcare Center in Jamaica, NY. View the full address on Travis Walker’s profile.

    Travis Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Travis Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Travis Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Travis Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Travis Walker, FNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.