Dr. Wells has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Travis Wells, DC
Overview
Dr. Travis Wells, DC is a Chiropractor in Kissimmee, FL.
Dr. Wells works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wells Clinic of Chiropractic LLC7 Ruby Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 405-3424
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wells?
Miracles do happen. I have had 3 knee surgeries over the past 20 Years. I was told I need both knees replaced. Ladt month I was having back hip neck kinks mostly due to walking favoring my right knee. I went to Dr T. 1st visit I immediately felt better. I go to him 1 or 2 times a week a couple of weeks ago I asked if there he could do something for my knees first time I left w/out any pain in 1 knee then last week no pain in bad knee. I’m walking w/out my cane. No pain is great
About Dr. Travis Wells, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1699786053
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wells works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wells. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wells.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wells, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wells appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.