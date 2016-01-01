See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Trenika Alexander-Gorea Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Trenika Alexander-Gorea

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Trenika Alexander-Gorea

Trenika Alexander-Gorea is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Nikita Coleman Smith, NP
Nikita Coleman Smith, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jason Sasser, FNP
Jason Sasser, FNP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Romana Magtoto, APRN
Romana Magtoto, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Trenika Alexander-Gorea's Office Locations

  1. 1
    4395 Stage Rd, Memphis, TN 38128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 820-4445

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Trenika Alexander-Gorea?

Photo: Trenika Alexander-Gorea
How would you rate your experience with Trenika Alexander-Gorea?
  • Likelihood of recommending Trenika Alexander-Gorea to family and friends

Trenika Alexander-Gorea's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Trenika Alexander-Gorea

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Trenika Alexander-Gorea.

About Trenika Alexander-Gorea

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1760958540
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Trenika Alexander-Gorea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Trenika Alexander-Gorea has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Trenika Alexander-Gorea.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trenika Alexander-Gorea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trenika Alexander-Gorea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Trenika Alexander-Gorea?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.