Trenton Timmer, PA-C
Overview of Trenton Timmer, PA-C
Trenton Timmer, PA-C is a Neurology Specialist in Hickory, NC.
Trenton Timmer's Office Locations
FryeCare Neurology1985 Tate Blvd SE Ste 600, Hickory, NC 28602 Directions (828) 328-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
About Trenton Timmer, PA-C
- Neurology
- English
Trenton Timmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Trenton Timmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Trenton Timmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Trenton Timmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Trenton Timmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trenton Timmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trenton Timmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.