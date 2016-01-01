See All Family Doctors in Salisbury, NC
Treshell Greene, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Treshell Greene, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Treshell Greene works at Novant Health Rowan Family Physicians in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Novant Health Rowan Family Physicians
    650 Julian Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    About Treshell Greene, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1124029822
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

