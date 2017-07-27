Trevor Wallace has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Trevor Wallace, PA-C
Overview
Trevor Wallace, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Marietta, GA.
Trevor Wallace works at
Locations
Marietta61 Whitcher St NE Ste 1100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-3290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
My mother went to see him for severe knee pain. He was very knowledgeable and patient with her.We feel he explained her situation to us and all the ways he could help her . I would highly recommend him. We are VERY glad we found him .
About Trevor Wallace, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1396281200
Frequently Asked Questions
Trevor Wallace accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Trevor Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Trevor Wallace has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Trevor Wallace.
