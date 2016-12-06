Dr. Tricia Burroughs, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burroughs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tricia Burroughs, OD
Overview of Dr. Tricia Burroughs, OD
Dr. Tricia Burroughs, OD is an Optometrist in Dublin, OH.
Dr. Burroughs works at
Dr. Burroughs' Office Locations
Clarkson Eyecare6732 Perimeter Loop Rd, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (844) 206-8754
Clarkson Eyecare81 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (844) 206-8844
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burroughs (Rinkov Eye Center) is the best!! Friendly, efficient staff & short wait time. She greeted me & we talked while walking to her examining room. She is a kind, sweet natured, down to earth person. She identified my problem and explained it in terms I could understand. I felt completely at ease. She listened to my questions never making me feel rushed. I had been to 2 other ophthalmologists in the Dublin area & there is no comparison. I highly recommend Dr. Burroughs. She's great!! ??
About Dr. Tricia Burroughs, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1851314108
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burroughs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burroughs accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burroughs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burroughs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burroughs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burroughs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burroughs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.