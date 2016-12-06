See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Dublin, OH
Dr. Tricia Burroughs, OD

Optometry
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Tricia Burroughs, OD

Dr. Tricia Burroughs, OD is an Optometrist in Dublin, OH. 

Dr. Burroughs works at Clarkson Eyecare in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Burroughs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkson Eyecare
    6732 Perimeter Loop Rd, Dublin, OH 43017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-8754
  2. 2
    Clarkson Eyecare
    81 E Gay St, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-8844
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 06, 2016
    Dr. Burroughs (Rinkov Eye Center) is the best!! Friendly, efficient staff & short wait time. She greeted me & we talked while walking to her examining room. She is a kind, sweet natured, down to earth person. She identified my problem and explained it in terms I could understand. I felt completely at ease. She listened to my questions never making me feel rushed. I had been to 2 other ophthalmologists in the Dublin area & there is no comparison. I highly recommend Dr. Burroughs. She's great!! ??
    Donna Woytovich in Dublin Ohio — Dec 06, 2016
    About Dr. Tricia Burroughs, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851314108
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tricia Burroughs, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burroughs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burroughs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burroughs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Burroughs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burroughs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burroughs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burroughs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

