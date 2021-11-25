Tricia Caldwell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tricia Caldwell, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tricia Caldwell, FNP
Tricia Caldwell, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Tricia Caldwell works at
Tricia Caldwell's Office Locations
Northwest Primary Care at Northwest Medical Center6060 N Fountain Plaza Dr Ste 270, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 229-2578Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tricia Caldwell?
I love Trisha! She is a thorough and kind provider! I am grateful for her care!
About Tricia Caldwell, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811431695
Frequently Asked Questions
Tricia Caldwell accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tricia Caldwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tricia Caldwell works at
Tricia Caldwell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tricia Caldwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tricia Caldwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tricia Caldwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.