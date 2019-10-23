Tricia Duncan-Hassel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tricia Duncan-Hassel, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tricia Duncan-Hassel, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Glendora, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 410 S Glendora Ave Ste 130, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 600-8601
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Shes a lifesaver. Easy to open up too, always leave with immense tools and helpful information. She loves what she does, it shines through.
About Tricia Duncan-Hassel, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104993898
Frequently Asked Questions
Tricia Duncan-Hassel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Tricia Duncan-Hassel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tricia Duncan-Hassel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tricia Duncan-Hassel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tricia Duncan-Hassel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.