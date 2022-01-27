Tricia Richardson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tricia Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tricia Richardson, APRN
Overview of Tricia Richardson, APRN
Tricia Richardson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Tricia Richardson works at
Tricia Richardson's Office Locations
-
1
Louisville Family Care, PLLC6610 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291 Directions (502) 233-8048Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tricia Richardson?
I was very impressed with the amount of time she had for me. Very informative and caring. I would highly reccomend.
About Tricia Richardson, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508296609
Frequently Asked Questions
Tricia Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tricia Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tricia Richardson works at
Tricia Richardson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tricia Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tricia Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tricia Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.