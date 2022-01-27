See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Tricia Richardson, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Tricia Richardson, APRN

Tricia Richardson, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Tricia Richardson works at Louisville Family Care, PLLC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tricia Richardson's Office Locations

    Louisville Family Care, PLLC
    6610 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 233-8048
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Allergies
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    How was your appointment with Tricia Richardson?

    Jan 27, 2022
    I was very impressed with the amount of time she had for me. Very informative and caring. I would highly reccomend.
    bill stout — Jan 27, 2022
    About Tricia Richardson, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508296609
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tricia Richardson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tricia Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tricia Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tricia Richardson works at Louisville Family Care, PLLC in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Tricia Richardson’s profile.

    Tricia Richardson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tricia Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tricia Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tricia Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

