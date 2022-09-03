See All Dieticians And Nutritionists in Grand Island, NY
Tricia Sauer, RDN

Dietetics
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tricia Sauer, RDN is a Dietitian in Grand Island, NY. They specialize in Dietetics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from State University College At Buffalo.

Tricia Sauer works at Buffalo Nutrition and Dietetics, PLLC in Grand Island, NY with other offices in Orchard Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Grand Island
    1990 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island, NY 14072 (716) 704-0684
    Buffalo Nutrition & Dietetics, PLLC
    200 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (716) 704-0684

Acute Behavioral Diseases
Adverse Reaction to Food
AIDS
Acute Behavioral Diseases Chevron Icon
Adverse Reaction to Food Chevron Icon
AIDS Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat AIDS
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Burnout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Burnout
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Inborn Errors of Metabolism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Conditions Chevron Icon
Metabolic Rate Testing Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Nutritional Deficiency Chevron Icon
Nutritional Supplementation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obesity Due to Congenital Leptin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independent Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    How was your appointment with Tricia Sauer?

    Sep 03, 2022
    From the moment I met with Tricia, I felt as if she was the first person in a long time who actually listened and advocated for my health and well being. I referred others to her and I know they were equally happy! Thank you for helping me in ways so many other practitioners couldn't ! Cannot thank you enough !
    Julie S. — Sep 03, 2022
    About Tricia Sauer, RDN

    Dietetics
    15 years of experience
    English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    1831436237
    Education & Certifications

    Buffalo General Hospital - Buffalo, Ny|Buffalo General Hospital SUNY|Erie County Medical Center|Women And Children'S Hospital Of Buffalo
    State University College At Buffalo
