Tricia Sauer, RDN
Offers telehealth
Tricia Sauer, RDN is a Dietitian in Grand Island, NY. They specialize in Dietetics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from State University College At Buffalo.
Tricia Sauer works at
Grand Island1990 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island, NY 14072 Directions (716) 704-0684
Buffalo Nutrition & Dietetics, PLLC200 Sterling Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 704-0684
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
From the moment I met with Tricia, I felt as if she was the first person in a long time who actually listened and advocated for my health and well being. I referred others to her and I know they were equally happy! Thank you for helping me in ways so many other practitioners couldn’t ! Cannot thank you enough !
- Dietetics
- 15 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1831436237
- Buffalo General Hospital - Buffalo, Ny|Buffalo General Hospital SUNY|Erie County Medical Center|Women And Children'S Hospital Of Buffalo
- State University College At Buffalo
