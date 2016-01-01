See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Trilby Newkirk, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Trilby Newkirk, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Trilby Newkirk works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover
    2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-4785
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    About Trilby Newkirk, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1881781367
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

