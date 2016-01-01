See All Nurse Practitioners - Pediatrics in Winchester, KY
Trina Mattingly, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Trina Mattingly, APRN

Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Trina Mattingly, APRN

Trina Mattingly, APRN is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, KY. 

Trina Mattingly works at KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates in Winchester, KY with other offices in Berea, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph East
Compare with other Pediatric Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Jamie Bradburn, APRN
Jamie Bradburn, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Joseph East.

Trina Mattingly's Office Locations

  1. 1
    KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates
    475 Shoppers Dr, Winchester, KY 40391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 744-5111
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    305 Estill St Fl 4, Berea, KY 40403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 986-2343
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Trina Mattingly?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Trina Mattingly, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Trina Mattingly, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Trina Mattingly to family and friends

    Trina Mattingly's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Trina Mattingly

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Trina Mattingly, APRN.

    About Trina Mattingly, APRN

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316993165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Trina Mattingly, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trina Mattingly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Trina Mattingly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Trina Mattingly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Trina Mattingly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trina Mattingly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trina Mattingly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trina Mattingly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Trina Mattingly, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.