Trina Mattingly, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Trina Mattingly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Trina Mattingly, APRN
Overview of Trina Mattingly, APRN
Trina Mattingly, APRN is a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner in Winchester, KY.
Trina Mattingly works at
Trina Mattingly's Office Locations
-
1
KentuckyOne Health Primary Care Associates475 Shoppers Dr, Winchester, KY 40391 Directions (859) 744-5111Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care305 Estill St Fl 4, Berea, KY 40403 Directions (859) 986-2343Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Trina Mattingly?
About Trina Mattingly, APRN
- Pediatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1316993165
Frequently Asked Questions
Trina Mattingly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Trina Mattingly accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Trina Mattingly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Trina Mattingly works at
3 patients have reviewed Trina Mattingly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trina Mattingly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trina Mattingly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trina Mattingly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.