Trina Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Trina Robinson, LMFT
Overview
Trina Robinson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
Trina Robinson works at
Locations
Clearwaters Family Guidance and Wellness Centersllc3606 N Rancho Dr Ste 142, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 778-5300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Trina Robinson?
I absolutely love Miss Trina. I have worked with her for a few years as a child advocate for Clark County and with a foster parenting group. In fact, I have even brought a loved one to here that has made great progress very quickly. She makes a great connection with the children and their families. The staff is very kind and accommodating as well.
About Trina Robinson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1417123639
Frequently Asked Questions
9 patients have reviewed Trina Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trina Robinson.
