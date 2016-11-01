See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Las Vegas, NV
Trina Robinson, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Trina Robinson, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.7 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Trina Robinson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Trina Robinson works at Clearwaters Family Guidance and Wellness Centersllc in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clearwaters Family Guidance and Wellness Centersllc
    3606 N Rancho Dr Ste 142, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 778-5300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Trina Robinson?

Nov 01, 2016
I absolutely love Miss Trina. I have worked with her for a few years as a child advocate for Clark County and with a foster parenting group. In fact, I have even brought a loved one to here that has made great progress very quickly. She makes a great connection with the children and their families. The staff is very kind and accommodating as well.
Patricia in Las Vegas, NV — Nov 01, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Trina Robinson, LMFT
How would you rate your experience with Trina Robinson, LMFT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Trina Robinson to family and friends

Trina Robinson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Trina Robinson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Trina Robinson, LMFT.

About Trina Robinson, LMFT

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1417123639
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Trina Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Trina Robinson works at Clearwaters Family Guidance and Wellness Centersllc in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Trina Robinson’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Trina Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trina Robinson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trina Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trina Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Trina Robinson, LMFT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.