Tringo Dessie, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tringo Dessie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tringo Dessie, NP
Overview of Tringo Dessie, NP
Tringo Dessie, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bridgman, MI. They graduated from Chamberlin University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
Tringo Dessie works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Tringo Dessie's Office Locations
-
1
Southwestern Medical Clinic9625 Red Arrow Hwy, Bridgman, MI 49106 Directions (269) 465-6050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Spectrum Health Lakeland Primary Care, Coloma6701 Paw Paw Ave, Coloma, MI 49038 Directions (269) 463-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tringo Dessie?
SHE IS PLEASANT, ATTENTIVE AND KNOWLEDGEABLE..
About Tringo Dessie, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326695552
Education & Certifications
- Chamberlin University
Frequently Asked Questions
Tringo Dessie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tringo Dessie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tringo Dessie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tringo Dessie works at
5 patients have reviewed Tringo Dessie. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tringo Dessie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tringo Dessie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tringo Dessie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.