Overview of Tringo Dessie, NP

Tringo Dessie, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bridgman, MI. They graduated from Chamberlin University and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.



Tringo Dessie works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Bridgman, MI with other offices in Coloma, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.