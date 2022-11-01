See All Nurse Practitioners in JONESBORO, AR
Trisha Burns, ARPN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Overview of Trisha Burns, ARPN

Trisha Burns, ARPN is a Nurse Practitioner in JONESBORO, AR. 

Trisha Burns works at St Bernards Behavioral Health in JONESBORO, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Trisha Burns' Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Bernards Behavioral Health
    2712 E Johnson Ave, JONESBORO, AR 72405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 207-2700
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Trisha Burns is the best mental health nurse practitioner hands down. She is careful as to what she prescribes. I never felt like a quinea pig as so many patients do feel when they are trying to get their meds in the right place. She is kind with a great sence of humor. She is a good listener and I ALWAYS felt heard. Unfortunately, she left St. Bernard's, however I am trying to get on with her at Alliviant. The only thing stopping me is MY insurance. I would recommend her to anyone seeking true therapy and a new way to live. I'm fighting with my insurance company so I can see her again as a patient.
    Lisa Madison — Nov 01, 2022
    About Trisha Burns, ARPN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639654213
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Trisha Burns has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Trisha Burns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Trisha Burns works at St Bernards Behavioral Health in JONESBORO, AR. View the full address on Trisha Burns’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Trisha Burns. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Trisha Burns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trisha Burns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trisha Burns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

