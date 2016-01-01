Trisha Estes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Trisha Estes is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Midwest Minor Medical PC14104 S St, Omaha, NE 68137 Directions (402) 827-6710
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1811586522
Trisha Estes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Trisha Estes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Trisha Estes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Trisha Estes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.