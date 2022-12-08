Dr. Tristan Grimaldo, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tristan Grimaldo, DNP
Overview
Dr. Tristan Grimaldo, DNP is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Grimaldo works at
Locations
-
1
The Y Factor by ManCenters9190 Katy Fwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (832) 358-8600Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
The Y Factor24441 State Highway 249 # 80, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (832) 698-4663
-
3
The Y Factor803 E Nasa Pkwy Ste 134, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 358-8600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Meritain Health
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grimaldo?
I’ve been a Dr Grimaldo’s patient for more than 5 years and he is the best doctor I’ve ever had in US. Extremely knowledgeable, worried about his patients, open to discussing treatments with real and updated scientific data and always looking for what’s best for his patients. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Tristan Grimaldo, DNP
- Urology
- English, Tagalog
- 1447626015
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grimaldo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grimaldo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grimaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grimaldo works at
Dr. Grimaldo speaks Tagalog.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimaldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.