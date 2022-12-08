See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Tristan Grimaldo, DNP

Urology
4.7 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Tristan Grimaldo, DNP is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Grimaldo works at Man Centers in Houston, TX with other offices in Tomball, TX and Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Y Factor by ManCenters
    9190 Katy Fwy Ste 101, Houston, TX 77055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 358-8600
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Y Factor
    24441 State Highway 249 # 80, Tomball, TX 77375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 698-4663
  3. 3
    The Y Factor
    803 E Nasa Pkwy Ste 134, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 358-8600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Fatigue
Balanitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Fatigue

Treatment frequency



Balanitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Genital Conditions Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boon-Chapman
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Meritain Health
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2022
    I’ve been a Dr Grimaldo’s patient for more than 5 years and he is the best doctor I’ve ever had in US. Extremely knowledgeable, worried about his patients, open to discussing treatments with real and updated scientific data and always looking for what’s best for his patients. Highly recommend!
    Luis Fernando Prado Esteter — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Tristan Grimaldo, DNP

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447626015
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tristan Grimaldo, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grimaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grimaldo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grimaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Grimaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grimaldo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grimaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grimaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

