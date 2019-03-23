Dr. Trivikram Reddy, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trivikram Reddy, DNP
Overview
Dr. Trivikram Reddy, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corsicana, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Navarro Regional Hospital.
Locations
Medical Associates of Navarro County3201 W State Highway 22, Corsicana, TX 75110 Directions (903) 654-6800
Vcare Health Services401 N Highway 77 Ste 1, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Directions (214) 550-0680Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 6:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Navarro Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
One Injection and my heel pain (plantar fasciitis) was cured i love this doc.
About Dr. Trivikram Reddy, DNP
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Hospital
- University of Miami
- UNION UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy speaks Hindi and Telugu.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.