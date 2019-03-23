See All Family Doctors in Corsicana, TX
Dr. Trivikram Reddy, DNP

Family Medicine
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Trivikram Reddy, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corsicana, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Navarro Regional Hospital.

Dr. Reddy works at Navarro Regional Hospital Outpatnt in Corsicana, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates of Navarro County
    3201 W State Highway 22, Corsicana, TX 75110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 654-6800
  2. 2
    Vcare Health Services
    401 N Highway 77 Ste 1, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 550-0680
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Navarro Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spondylitis
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spondylitis
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System

Treatment frequency



Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Joint Fluid Therapy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Myofascial Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroilitis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 23, 2019
    One Injection and my heel pain (plantar fasciitis) was cured i love this doc.
    — Mar 23, 2019
    About Dr. Trivikram Reddy, DNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700154010
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNION UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trivikram Reddy, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

