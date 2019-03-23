Overview

Dr. Trivikram Reddy, DNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corsicana, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami and is affiliated with Navarro Regional Hospital.



Dr. Reddy works at Navarro Regional Hospital Outpatnt in Corsicana, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.