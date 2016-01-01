Dr. Becker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troy Becker, OD
Overview of Dr. Troy Becker, OD
Dr. Troy Becker, OD is an Optometrist in Katy, TX.
Dr. Becker's Office Locations
Grand Vision Center, 1534 W GRAND PKWY S, Katy, TX 77494, (281) 693-3937
Myeyedr., 9550 Spring Green Blvd, Katy, TX 77494, (281) 394-7773
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Troy Becker, OD
- Optometry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Becker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Becker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Becker works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.