Dr. Troy Coker, OD
Overview of Dr. Troy Coker, OD
Dr. Troy Coker, OD is an Optometrist in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Coker works at
Dr. Coker's Office Locations
Dr Coker Family Eye Care Center Inc.2827 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 636-0451
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Avesis
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Medicare
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Passport Health Plan
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My appointments are always nice. Dr. Coker and his staff are always so nice and very helpful.
About Dr. Troy Coker, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1376545038
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coker works at
Dr. Coker speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Coker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.