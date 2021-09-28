Dr. Troy Weidlich, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weidlich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Troy Weidlich, DC
Overview
Dr. Troy Weidlich, DC is a Chiropractor in Boca Raton, FL.
Locations
United Medical Center of Boca Raton Corp.22023 State Road 7 Ste 101, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 477-8081
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weidlich is an excellent chiropractor and his office accepts Medicare! My husband and I have been going to him for 4 years. He is gentle, listens and treats the problem. Of course it cannot be done in 1 visit but he does not push you to make appointments every week. Tammy at the front desk is great in scheduling the appointments, etc.
About Dr. Troy Weidlich, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1578562914
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weidlich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weidlich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weidlich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weidlich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weidlich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weidlich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.