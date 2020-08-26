Trudy Egan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Trudy Egan, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Trudy Egan, FNP-C
Trudy Egan, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA.
Trudy Egan works at
Trudy Egan's Office Locations
Chapcare455 W Montana St, Pasadena, CA 91103 Directions (626) 486-9671
For my stepfather (new patient) to share his clinic experience with such appreciation that his provider really cares and his taking the time to learn his case deserves acknowledgement! Thank you, not just for all that you do, but doing it with genuine care! Highly recommend!
About Trudy Egan, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285114405
