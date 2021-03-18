Dr. Trudy Rohm, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trudy Rohm, OD
Overview of Dr. Trudy Rohm, OD
Dr. Trudy Rohm, OD is an Optometrist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Rohm's Office Locations
Stephen T Basic III Od and Associates Pllc1114 Emmet St N Ste D, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Directions (434) 971-2020
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Avesis
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rohm is thorough, professional, and caring. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Trudy Rohm, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1326193210
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohm has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohm accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.