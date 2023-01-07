See All Nurse Practitioners in Savannah, GA
Tshaun Grant, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tshaun Grant, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Savannah, GA. 

Tshaun Grant works at Grant Telepsychiatry for Women in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grant Telepsychiatry for Women
    400 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 980-9166
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Counseling Services
Depression
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Depression

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 07, 2023
    Enjoyed my appt today
    About Tshaun Grant, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336775550
