Dr. Tuan Bui, OD
Overview of Dr. Tuan Bui, OD
Dr. Tuan Bui, OD is an Optometrist in Olathe, KS.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui's Office Locations
My Eye Care15206 W 119th St, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (816) 666-7442
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Spectera
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Bui for many years! He is kind, thorough, and knowledgeable. He never rushes through exams and always takes the time to educate me on my vision and explains test results thoroughly. I have enjoyed having him as my optometrist and recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Tuan Bui, OD
- Optometry
- English, Vietnamese
- 1376978510
