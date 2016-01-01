See All Nurse Midwives in Pine River, MN
Tucker Sheley, APRN

Midwifery
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tucker Sheley, APRN is a Midwife in Pine River, MN. 

Tucker Sheley works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pine River Clinic in Pine River, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pine River Clinic
    280 Barclay Ave W, Pine River, MN 56474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Tucker Sheley, APRN

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023626918
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

