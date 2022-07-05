Twana Johnson, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Twana Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Twana Johnson, MSN
Overview of Twana Johnson, MSN
Twana Johnson, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Twana Johnson's Office Locations
First Person Care Clinic200 E Horizon Dr Ste A, Henderson, NV 89015 Directions (702) 381-5858Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Johnson Health Solutions7485 W Azure Dr Ste 128I, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 508-9279Monday7:30pm - 11:00pmTuesday7:30pm - 11:00pmWednesday7:30pm - 11:00pmThursday7:30pm - 11:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pmSaturday4:00pm - 11:00pmSunday7:30pm - 11:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Twana Johnson?
I have been seeing Dr Johnson for over a year now.She has always been there when I needed her.I feel like she really cares about my health. I cant thank her enough,
About Twana Johnson, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184191504
Frequently Asked Questions
Twana Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Twana Johnson accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Twana Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Twana Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Twana Johnson.
