Twana Johnson, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Twana Johnson, MSN

Twana Johnson, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Twana Johnson works at First Person Care Clinic in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Twana Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First Person Care Clinic
    200 E Horizon Dr Ste A, Henderson, NV 89015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 381-5858
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Johnson Health Solutions
    7485 W Azure Dr Ste 128I, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 508-9279
    Monday
    7:30pm - 11:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30pm - 11:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30pm - 11:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30pm - 11:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    4:00pm - 11:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30pm - 11:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Twana Johnson, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184191504
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

